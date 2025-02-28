Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stake Trimmed by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,472 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) accounts for 1.2% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ETHE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

