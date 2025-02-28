Gordian Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gordian Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39,102.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

