Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

