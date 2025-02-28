Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 485,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 638,836 shares.The stock last traded at $100.18 and had previously closed at $100.14.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,234,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

