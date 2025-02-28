Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Golar LNG has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
GLNG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.34. 2,078,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,445. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
