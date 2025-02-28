GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Update

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the January 31st total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 332,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,899. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlucoTrack

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GlucoTrack stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 10.63% of GlucoTrack as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

