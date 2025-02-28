Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $19.30. Globalstar shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 284,108 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Globalstar Trading Up 0.1 %
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
