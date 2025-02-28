Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

QYLD opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.64. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

