Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

