Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

AIQ stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

