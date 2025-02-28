Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 291.9% in February

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 291.9% from the January 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
BUG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 52,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,435. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
