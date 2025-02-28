Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stake Lifted by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises 4.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

