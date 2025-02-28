Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citizens Jmp raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.02%.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
