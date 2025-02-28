Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Global Medical REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.890-0.930 EPS.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,828. The company has a market cap of $593.54 million, a P/E ratio of -443.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

