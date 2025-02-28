Glenn Pountney Acquires 41,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,260.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Pountney bought 52,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney acquired 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,820.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

MRZ stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.44. 63,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

