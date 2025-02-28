George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00.
George Weston Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of WN stock traded up C$3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$231.42. 214,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,926. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$174.30 and a 52 week high of C$239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$223.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$223.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
