George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$231.42. 214,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,926. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$174.30 and a 52 week high of C$239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$223.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$223.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$251.42.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

