Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geodrill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Geodrill has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

