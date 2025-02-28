Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Sells 2,900 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Zscaler by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,786.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.56.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.