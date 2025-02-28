Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases 4,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.