Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

