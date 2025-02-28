Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Invests $191,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,405,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,503,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,530,000 after acquiring an additional 230,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

LULU stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

