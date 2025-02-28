Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Invests $151,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,091,314 shares of company stock valued at $295,773,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

