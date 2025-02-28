Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CBRE Group by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

