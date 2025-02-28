Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Buys New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,812,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 150,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1,104.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $87.81 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

