General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

