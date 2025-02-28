General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in General Mills by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $59.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

