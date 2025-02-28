GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.64 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 319.40 ($4.03). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 323.80 ($4.08), with a volume of 389,946 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £808.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.57.

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

