Gartner (NYSE:IT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $491.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.78 and a 200-day moving average of $509.80. Gartner has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $734,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.