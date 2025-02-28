Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $734,419. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $491.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

