FY2026 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Cut by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.16.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

