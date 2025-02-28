FY2025 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Lifted by Wedbush

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.8 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.26%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 260,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

