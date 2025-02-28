FY2025 EPS Estimates for George Weston Increased by Analyst

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of George Weston in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.48. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Get George Weston alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$251.42.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$227.85 on Friday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$174.30 and a 52 week high of C$239.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$223.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$223.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total value of C$2,249,513.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total transaction of C$35,317.50. Corporate insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.