FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aritzia Issued By Desjardins

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aritzia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.60.

ATZ opened at C$65.79 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.44. The firm has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.58.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total transaction of C$866,868.75. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total transaction of C$1,976,557.36. Insiders sold a total of 56,298 shares of company stock worth $3,801,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

