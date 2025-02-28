Fusion Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

