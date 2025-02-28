Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

Funding Circle stock remained flat at $1.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

