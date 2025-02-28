Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Price Performance
Funding Circle stock remained flat at $1.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
Funding Circle Company Profile
