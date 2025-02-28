Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.65 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.650–0.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 3.4 %

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.39. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.