Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.65 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.650–0.650 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Report on FLGT
Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 3.4 %
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fulgent Genetics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.