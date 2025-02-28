FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 17th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAIM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
