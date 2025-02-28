FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 17th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

