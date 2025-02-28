FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 20,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

