Frontier Communications Parent’s (FYBR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

