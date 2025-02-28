Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 961 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FELE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. 46,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,796,000 after buying an additional 45,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,968,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

