FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 38,103 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

