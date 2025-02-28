Fortress Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,909 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average of $174.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

