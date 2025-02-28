Fortress Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.6% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $178.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

