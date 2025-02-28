Fortress Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after buying an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.