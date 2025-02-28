Fortress Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IJH stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

