Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.