Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

