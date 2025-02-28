Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 89,126 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $548,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

