Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $446.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

