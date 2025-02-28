Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

